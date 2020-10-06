What a Week
Business first: The Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction is upon us. It started the date this issue hits stands—Oct. 7—and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 21. This is one of our favorite events of the year, and out of necessity, this time around, we’ll be doing it through our partner, AuctionFrogs. Head to boiseweekly.afrogs.org to check out the art and place your bids!
Since I last typed up a Note, The New York Times released incredibly damning details from President Donald Trump’s tax returns, revealing his astounding debts and bare-bones tax payments. Unchastened, Trump then appeared at a live debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, during which the former failed to say he’d accept the results of the election or denounce white supremacy, instead issuing a call to arms to a neo-fascist group. Shortly thereafter, he tested positive for COVID-19, and though he has been released from the Walter Reed Medical Center, he may be at the center of a White House outbreak. The last week has felt like 100 years.
We still have an amazing issue for you. It starts on page 5, where Tracy Bringhurst speaks with The Cabin’s Readings & Conversations speaker, punk rock god and poet Patti Smith. Tracy returns on page 6 for a Q&A with the controversial writer Sherman Alexie to discuss his new chapbook, recently published by Limberlost Press.
Then, on page 8, I dig into Boise Philharmonic’s new season. Did you know that this year marks Beethoven’s 250th birthday? Boise Phil is celebrating this week, but the arts organization is reinventing the term “classical” this year with a series of concerts celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage, Latin dances and Idaho-based composers, and taking us on a trip to the Basque Block.
Finally, George Prentice returns with a pair of recommends, opening soon at The Flicks: A Call to Spy, about Winston Churchill’s secret women’s spy program; and On the Rocks, Bill Murray and Rashida Jones’ new movie about a woman turning to her New York playboy father to uncover her husband’s infidelity, directed by Sofia Coppola, who, incidentally, also directed Lost in Translation, for which Murray was nominated for an Oscar. Read his reviews on page 12.
—Harrison Berry, Editor