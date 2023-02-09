I’ve never been a big fan of disco; I’m more of a rock ‘n’ roller. But lately, I have had an ear worm floating through my head of the most disco of all the disco songs: “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. That’s not because I can’t get enough of picturing John Travolta’s Tony Manero struttin’ through the streets of Brooklyn — which I can’t but that’s another story — it’s because Boise Weekly is helping to keep the arts alive in the Treasure Valley.
For the past 20 years, Boise Weekly has featured the work of local artists on the cover. Once a year, we auction off the original artwork from the past year, with the proceeds supporting the arts in our community. For the first four years, funds were distributed to youth arts organizations, but since 2007 the grant program opened up to other artists and arts organizations. Over the course of the years, we are proud to say it has raised more than $250,000 for local arts.
Drumroll: BW is now taking applications for the 2022-’23 Cover Art Auction Grant. And this year, thanks to our über successful Cover Art Auction and the pandemic, which waylaid the grant program for a few years, we will be awarding fistfuls of moolah to grant-worthy applicants. Past award recipients include BOSCO, The Cabin, LED and World Village Festival, as well as individual artists. Full disclosure: In 2016, one of the recipients was Bob’s Art Farm, a website dedicated to the art of my late husband, Bob Neal. The grant footed the bill to hold an art show in memoriam, and I invited local artists to participate.
As always, funds will be allocated by a selection committee made up of local arts organization representatives and Boise Weekly staff. Submissions are open through February. Award recipients will be announced in May. You can submit on the website, boiseweekly.com. Click on the button at top right.
Speaking of announcements, in case you’re wondering why you are reading Boise Weekly in Idaho Press this week, hey, we’ve branched out. We will be publishing a BW section in IP on most Thursdays, reaching more eyeballs and hopefully increasing our readership and fanbase — tell all your friends!
In addition, on the last Thursday of the month, we will be publishing a Boise Weekly tab that will include all our alt-weekly news and columns. For more on this, check out my note on our website at boiseweekly.com.
In the meantime, if you have any questions or comments, as always, hit me up.