I’ve never been a big fan of disco; I’m more of a rock ‘n’ roller. But lately, I have had an ear worm floating through my head of the most disco of all the disco songs: “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. That’s not because I can’t get enough of picturing John Travolta’s Tony Manero struttin’ through the streets of Brooklyn — which I can’t but that’s another story — it’s because Boise Weekly is helping to keep the arts alive in the Treasure Valley.

For the past 20 years, Boise Weekly has featured the work of local artists on the cover. Once a year, we auction off the original artwork from the past year, with the proceeds supporting the arts in our community. For the first four years, funds were distributed to youth arts organizations, but since 2007 the grant program opened up to other artists and arts organizations. Over the course of the years, we are proud to say it has raised more than $250,000 for local arts.

—Jeanne Huff, editor

jhuff@boiseweekly.com

