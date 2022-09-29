That’s it. Time to load up the fam and get the heck out of dodge. OK bet.
Idaho is once again on the national stage, but not for anything to be proud of. In case you’ve been hiding under a rock, U of I sent out an email to all employees on Friday saying that they cannot provide birth control to students. No employee can advise students re: birth control or abortion. They can give out condoms — but not for birth control use, no, no, no, no, no — only to prevent STDs. And here’s the kicker — the memo, which cited a law on Idaho’s books since 1887(!) — before Idaho was even a state — said that anyone who “wilfully publishes any notice or advertisement for any medicine or means for producing or facilitating a miscarriage or abortion or for the prevention of conception or who offers his services by any notice or advertisement or otherwise to assist in the accomplishment of any such service, is guilty of a felony.”
The email has reverberated across the nation and across the pond as bastions of freedom and respected news organizations have proclaimed outrage.
The Washington Post, The Guardian, NPR. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Tuesday calling Idaho’s abortion laws “extreme and backwards.” The Democratic National Committee sent out its own email on Tuesday, with the subject line: “MAGA Hot Mic: Women in Idaho Are Losing The Freedom to Access Birth Control.”
OK, that’s just horrifying. … But wait a minute. Maybe, just maybe, those U of I folks are just being crafty. Tricky. Smart. Maybe they are trying to make a point. Maybe they know most people do not want and would vehemently denounce the draconian trigger law that is making abortion illegal in Idaho. Maybe, just maybe they are rolling the dice, putting all the money on the table to spur a cry of indignant outrage across the land, from sea to shining sea. Just in time for — what? Oh, hey, the midterms are right around the corner.
