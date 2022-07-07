In the 1976 movie "Network," TV news person Howard Beale gets to the end of his rope and screams to the viewing audience:
"I'M MAD AS HELL AND I'M NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE!"
And that's where I am right now. I gotta do something.
WE'VE got to do something. The July Fourth shootings in Highland Park, Illinois and in Philadelphia were just the straws that broke the proverbial camel's back.
Driving to work on Tuesday, I just didn't have anything. No words. But then I thought. Maybe we can do something. We can make our voices heard. At the ballot box.
We can vote.
I know what you're thinking. You don't vote because it's just one vote so it doesn't make any difference. Or, who cares, it's a rigged system anyways.
But I beg to differ.
If only everyone would practice their right to vote, we really could make a difference. Our votes would count.
And I thought: Why can't Boise Weekly be a part of it, provide a place for voter registration? At least it's something. I'm tired of not doing anything, how about you?
And with that in mind, I reached out to the BABE VOTE kids and guess what?
Starting today, Boise Weekly is going to be a weekly voter registration site. That's right — if you're not registered to vote, just come on down Thursdays between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and we can take care of that. Volunteers from BABE VOTE will be at a table in front of our BW office, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 100.
Here's what Amaia Clayton, a senior at Renaissance High School and a BABE VOTE volunteer has to say about it: "Voting is a critically important part of our democracy and it is a privilege that we as Americans get to vote. Your vote is your voice and we can't solve big problems without everyone's voices being heard."
That's wisdom speaking. From the mouth's of BABE VOTE.