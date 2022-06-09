Wear Your Pride with Pride
June is Pride Month and we here at Boise Weekly are proud to shout it from the rafters! And while we will get to do that again during the Boise Pride Festival — and march in the parade — come Sept. 9 to 11, this month still has lots of events and Pride celebrations in which we can tout and participate. Our allegiance with the LGBTQ+ community is a longstanding BW tradition and we welcome you to join by taking part in the Pride events, too, now and later in the year. We will be featuring a number of Pride goings-on in all of our June BWs and spilling out to our online as well.
Check out boiseweekly.com for details on Boise Pride’s and the Boise Gay Men’s Chorus’s upcoming events, including a family-friendly, all ages welcome “Taproom Takeover” at Payette Brewery on June 13. And on June 25, the Boise Gay Men’s and Women’s choruses will perform a free “Broadway in the Park” concert at Julia Davis Park, featuring the local diversity group Common Ground Chorus, again open to all ages.
Show your Pride in our LGBTQ+ community — with Pride!
Oh, and in addition to what’s online, Tracy Bringhurst has a story on page 14 about another event you must put on your calendar: the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, taking place Saturday, June 18 at Boise City Hall.
Hayden Seder tells us all about what’s happening at this weekend’s Sun Valley Wellness Festival in which you can participate in person and/or virtually. Page 4.
On page 6, Lex Nelson gives us the inside scoop on what’s behind those closed doors at The Warehouse.
Alaina Uhlenhoff has an explainer on page 10 on Preservation Idaho’s annual awards for historical architecture and new builds: the Orchids and Onions.
Reporter Nick Danlag follows a team of intrepid local filmmakers as he goes behind the scenes of i48 on page 12. Don’t miss the limited screenings of the short films at The Flicks and the Egyptian this weekend!
And pulling his subject matter from today’s disturbing headlines, George Prentice presents a riveting catalog of films on abortion on page 13. Yes, “Dirty Dancing” is one.
Bringhurst is back on page 14 with a book review on “Wicked Boise.” Seems there might be a few skeletons in our fair city’s closet.
Be sure to check out the calendar — things are hopping these days. And don’t forget: Tom Tomorrow, Minerva, MMM ... Art, Find, your next fuzzy friend, Top 10s, horoscopes and puzzles.
But also, even though we are all acting as if the pandemic is — poof! — gone! — it ain’t. Be careful out there.
Until next week,
— Jeanne Huff, editor