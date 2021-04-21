Warming Up and Going Out
Over half of adults in the states are vaccinated, and as of Monday every adult is eligible for a vaccine nationwide, NPR reported on Sunday.
This means that events are really starting to open up, and if you were downtown this last weekend and saw the throngs of people walking around, it’s pretty apparent that the people of Boise are getting ready too. Check out what’s happening in the calendar pages 13-16.
This week on page 4, BW features a great Q&A with LED’s Director Lauren Edson about the company’s upcoming projects and a fundraiser planned at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Then on page 6-7, our intern Fay Castronova interviewed a few different people about dining in. It’s a great read that shows, on the whole, people are ready to get back out (or in) there.
On page 8 we talk with the founder of the local band, WEND. It’s a harp-fronted band that has many different forms, from a solo act to a septet. The musicians really opened up and also discuss the band’s new single and video being released this Friday; it’s well worth the listen.
Then on page 10, Fay has another story about the Idaho Botanical Garden, which has some cool events coming up and is now featuring an exhibit of fairy houses.
Coming in on page 11 there’s a great little story about Radio Boise. The nonprofit is smackdab in the middle of its Spring Radiothon and is celebrating 10 years on the air. This radiothon, KRBX will have some bonus shows and four ways people can donate to ensure the station can go on for another 10 years.
This edition also features the first ever MMM...Art. It’s a new monthly column that features the artist who is exhibiting at The Flying M. The M always has really cool art and this way people can learn more about the artist. This month’s feature on Benjamin Hunt is on page 12.
As always BW has Minerva’s Breakdown and this week Anonymously Single. Both of them hit it out of the park.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst