In less than a week, we can all practice our constitutional right to vote. For many of us, this right was hard won and long in coming. When our country was born, our forefathers neglected to stipulate in the U.S. Constitution that “all men” who were “created equal” could vote. Because back then, BIPOC were not considered as equals to the white patriarchy — and women were, well, not men.
So, many of our ancestors fought for this right. Many of our ancestors lost their lives fighting for this right.
And here we are. On the precipice of what feels like a crumbling democracy, with stakes that couldn’t be higher in the balance — are you going to practice your constitutional right to vote? If we all go to that voting booth, we can make a difference.
Please. Please. Please.
Let your voice be heard. If you’re not registered, you can still do that, either during early voting or during voting on Nov. 8 at the polls. Early voting is available until Friday, Nov. 4 at the city halls in Boise, Meridian and Eagle and also at Ada County Elections. This year, there is also a mobile voting booth unit, it will be at The Village at Meridian on Thursday, Nov. 3 and at the Star Library Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And the BABE VOTE crew will be out in force knocking on your doors reminding you how, when and where you can vote.
My grandson’s birthday is Nov. 8. He turns 18 this year and he is excited to be able to vote for the very first time.
Let’s all get excited. Let’s make what our ancestors fought for not be in vain. Let’s proudly practice our constitutional right — and vote.