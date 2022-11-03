Jeanne Huff new BW mug

In less than a week, we can all practice our constitutional right to vote. For many of us, this right was hard won and long in coming. When our country was born, our forefathers neglected to stipulate in the U.S. Constitution that “all men” who were “created equal” could vote. Because back then, BIPOC were not considered as equals to the white patriarchy — and women were, well, not men.

