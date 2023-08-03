...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
Sin City in all its glory doesn’t hold a candle to home sweet home.
I am writing this note at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 while hurtling through the air at 36,000 feet on a rescheduled Alaska Air flight, wending my way to Boise via Portland. I was supposed to be in Boise yesterday but due to the scorching temps and windy weather, my 4:30 p.m. flight direct to Boise was first delayed to 5:30, then 6:30 — then cancelled. I had been visiting family in St. George, Utah and had purchased my plane tickets to arrive and depart in Vegas, much cheaper than going direct to St. George. I took a convenient shuttle from the airport and the family made a shopping trip out of the occasion to drop me back off for my return flight. So — the thought of being stuck in Vegas didn’t seem so bad. While waiting in a long line to sort things out, I could see myself living large on the Strip. I mean, they were going to have to put me up somewhere for the night since all flights were grounded, right? Where better to be stuck for the night than in Las Vegas? Worse things can happen, right?
My dream of spending a “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” on the airline’s dime was immediately shattered when I finally got to the front of the line. No hotel voucher, no meal voucher — because it was weather that was the problem —plus, the non direct flight they rebooked me on was at dawn.
I was able to snag a “studio” hotel room for $110 at the MGM Grand, lost $60 on the slots, bought a $20 chicken salad sandwich and a Vodka Mule cocktail in a can ($9), set my alarm for 4:30 a.m. and hit the hay at 10 p.m.
On the way back to the airport, after telling my tale to my taxi driver, and lamenting that my night in Vegas wasn’t what I had hoped for, he laughed and said, “You should come back next weekend.”
Nah, I think after an unexpected — and pretty costly layover — I’m good. In the end, as we were taxiing on the Boise Airport tarmac, I felt more like Dorothy than a road-weary traveler. Ahh, there really is no place like home.
And speaking about unexpected treasures, these pages are chock full of them. Enjoy!