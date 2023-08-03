Las Vegas sign 2

Sin City in all its glory doesn’t hold a candle to home sweet home.

I am writing this note at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 while hurtling through the air at 36,000 feet on a rescheduled Alaska Air flight, wending my way to Boise via Portland. I was supposed to be in Boise yesterday but due to the scorching temps and windy weather, my 4:30 p.m. flight direct to Boise was first delayed to 5:30, then 6:30 — then cancelled. I had been visiting family in St. George, Utah and had purchased my plane tickets to arrive and depart in Vegas, much cheaper than going direct to St. George. I took a convenient shuttle from the airport and the family made a shopping trip out of the occasion to drop me back off for my return flight. So — the thought of being stuck in Vegas didn’t seem so bad. While waiting in a long line to sort things out, I could see myself living large on the Strip. I mean, they were going to have to put me up somewhere for the night since all flights were grounded, right? Where better to be stuck for the night than in Las Vegas? Worse things can happen, right?

My dream of spending a “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” on the airline’s dime was immediately shattered when I finally got to the front of the line. No hotel voucher, no meal voucher — because it was weather that was the problem —plus, the non direct flight they rebooked me on was at dawn.

