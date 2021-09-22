I remember my first Treefort, it’s one of those magical memories that stick with you forever. For me, it was like stepping into another world, like somehow downtown Boise cracked open and this fairy-tale place — like, out of a movie or something — spread out before and all around me, a magic carpet ride of music, people, sights, sounds and tastes and smells that felt like a dream. Look, over there, it’s a gigantic eyeball. Walk down another street and — look out, here comes Gertie the Galactic Arachnid, taking up the asphalt, curb to curb. Music wafting out of every building. People, in streams and clumps, smiling and laughing.
Of course, this pandemic year of Treefort will be different. We won’t know how different until the last bit of glitter is swept from Grove Street, the last note reverberates from the Main Stage ... but what I believe is, the heart and soul of Treefort will remain the same.
And speaking of Treefort 9, we have some great stories this week on that topic, and more.
On page 4, you might want to keep handy Tracy Bringhurst’s story on local bands performing — and those she thinks are a must see.
Ditto that on Bowen West’s story on the international band scene at the ‘Fest. Page 8.
On page 9, Bringhurst is back with a riveting Q&A with ceramic artist Sasha Barrett.
Page 10 features another by Bringhurst who combines wit, humor and history in a story on The Dirty Moogs, who also combine wit, humor and a splash of history in their band/sound.
I present to you this year’s Treefort 9 architects on page 12. Yes, it’s the first year that architecture has been added as a permanent fixture.
George Prentice is back to tell us all about the “good, better and best” of TIFF 2021. Get your popcorn popping.
We round this issue up with our not-to-be-missed regulars in our back pages: BW calendar, horoscopes and puzzles, precious pets, history corner and a classic this week from Minerva’s Breakdown.