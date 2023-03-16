I hope everyone is well rested — because we are all about to lose a lot of sleep. Yes, Treefort 11 starts next week so better stock up now on your espresso shots or energy drinks of choice.
Treefort 11 by the numbers: More than 500 bands will be performing in dozens of venues scattered through Boise’s downtown core, including Julia Davis Park, which is going to be Treefort Central this year for the first time. And speaking of firsts, we can’t wait to check out the brand spanking new Treefort Music Hall that’s going to open doors just in time. And for those who imbibe — more than 60 breweries will be represented. If you’re more of an oenophile, don’t worry, you’ll be able to experience more than 50 tastes of wine.
So all that being said, not to mention the more than 20,000 Treeforters expected to flood into the downtown corridor, to whet your whistles, we thought we’d better make this issue a special Treefort-y one.
Inside, you’ll find stories to titillate all your senses: profiles on music artists, forts, and — hot tip: break out your Treefort cup for your favorite adult beverage.
But that’s not all — we’ve also got a St. Paddy’s Day roundup and where to get your bagpipe fix on, some grand opening news you’ve been dying to hear — spoiler alert: two much-beloved venues are back, baby (looking at you, Spacebar and BoDo Cinema West) — a food review that will have you groovin’ on Reubens, and much, much more.