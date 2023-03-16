Treefort Prep03.JPG

Treefort 11 is slated for March 22 — 26 in downtown Boise.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

I hope everyone is well rested — because we are all about to lose a lot of sleep. Yes, Treefort 11 starts next week so better stock up now on your espresso shots or energy drinks of choice.

Treefort 11 by the numbers: More than 500 bands will be performing in dozens of venues scattered through Boise’s downtown core, including Julia Davis Park, which is going to be Treefort Central this year for the first time. And speaking of firsts, we can’t wait to check out the brand spanking new Treefort Music Hall that’s going to open doors just in time. And for those who imbibe — more than 60 breweries will be represented. If you’re more of an oenophile, don’t worry, you’ll be able to experience more than 50 tastes of wine.

