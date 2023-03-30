Treefort_3.25.23_0493 (3).jpg

That's me taking a photo of Ani DiFranco at the Main Stage on Saturday, March 25.

 Photo by Jim Max

It rained. It sleeted. It snowed. It snowed dipping dots aka "graupel." Sideways. And the sun even peeked out a couple of times. But never enough to take off the chill. Brrr — it was one of the coldest Treeforts in my memory.

No matter — it was not cold enough, didn't rain or snow enough to dampen our spirits, which were high on Treefort for five days.

