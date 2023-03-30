It rained. It sleeted. It snowed. It snowed dipping dots aka "graupel." Sideways. And the sun even peeked out a couple of times. But never enough to take off the chill. Brrr — it was one of the coldest Treeforts in my memory.
No matter — it was not cold enough, didn't rain or snow enough to dampen our spirits, which were high on Treefort for five days.
We sure had fun!
Some highlights for me included: the brand spanking new Treefort Music Hall, the marriage of Treefort and Julia Davis Park (sans mud), other new venues including the Bus Station, Old School and The Hideout. Dragfort was lit, Foodfort was delicious, Podfort — puhleeze! As always, just too much to do, too many places to go, too many bands to hear. Also as always, on Day 2 I had this thought: I wish we could have Treefort all the time! Then, on the morning of Day 5, I had this thought: Dear God, please help me get to the end of this day.
I'm sure we all, collectively, are having a week-long Treefort hangover. But now that I'm a few days into it, I'm starting to do Countdown to Treefort 12.
The BW team was out in force and you can look for our rearview mirror takes on the once-a-year phantasmagorical happening in next week's issue. (I had to give them some time to recoup!)
But no worries, we have a lot in this issue, including some Treefort Easter eggs.
Bill Cope has an interesting proposition for the new ChatGPT on page 4 (spoiler alert: it's about replacing the Idaho Leg).
Kate Jacobson takes her own turn on page 5 in Kate's Capitol Corner.
On page 6 is a little story by yours truly about the "Breaking Bad" boys coming to town.
Earth Day is just around the corner and on page 8, Emma Ugrin talks about what we can do to honor our soil-ful Mother.
Mark McGinnis is back with another American Demagogue on page 10.
And on page 12, J.D., our own Boise Barfly, gives it up about Treefort barhopping.
Speaking of, we have a two-page Treefort 11 photo spread by Jim Max starting on page 14.
Matt Gelsthorpe lets us in on some other beer-y festivals, on page 16.
On page 18, Amos Rothstein takes us on an exotic food trip to India for pizza — yes, in Boise.
Jacobson is back on page 26 with a Q&A with Them Coulee Boys (psst: they're coming to the Olympic).
Road trip? Hayden Seder tells us all about Sun Valley's Parlor in the Round on page 28.
Usual suspects in the back: Tom Tomorrow, Minerva, the Find, Top 10s, History Corner, astrology, puzzles and our BW calendar.
