Things Were Supposed to Get Quieter
Plenty of people don’t think COVID-19 can happen to them, imagining that they can handle the responsibility of reopening their gyms and bars before stay home orders have lifted. They call this “freedom.” On April 17, about 1,000 folks showed up at the Idaho Capitol Building to call on the governor to lift his order. Cognitive dissonance prevailed as in one breath speakers told the crowd the pandemic is a hoax, and in the next said that an inoculation is imminent—not that they’d subject themselves or their families to vaccination.
In the present circumstances, we at Boise Weekly determined that a normal news story about that event would only give a platform to people actively undermining public health. Instead, we penned an opinion expressing our deep concerns with mass gatherings while an infectious disease has Idaho and the rest of the country on lockdown. Head to boiseweekly.com to read it.
As I considered that dilemma, I was also on the trail of a story I’d followed with great interest during the 2020 Idaho legislative session: HB 500, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which prohibits transgender women from participating in public school sports according to their gender identities in Idaho.
The law is facially transphobic, discriminating against people on the basis of their sex and targeting trans women in particular, but it’s also the darling of groups seeking to codify sex and gender in the public sphere. Now, it’s the object of an ACLU lawsuit. I unpack that starting on page 5.
Then, on page 6, Tracy Bringhurst writes about the reasons why people wear (or don’t wear) face masks while in crowded public spaces. Cloth masks have been recommended as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19, but for a variety of reasons, many people have chosen not to wear them.
Finally, there’s some non-pandemic news: This edition drops on Earth Day! On page 7, Arianna Creteau writes about how youth climate activists have moved their scheduled Earth Day celebration to the World Wide Web, and I unfurl the environmental pieces of a series of reports issued by Mayor Lauren McLean at the end of her first 100 days in office.
—Harrison Berry, Editor