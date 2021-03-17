Things to do
Although the pandemic forced many people into a more static space, there has still been a lot of artistic productivity that has happened in the past year.
Creative people have… well, gotten creative, and Boise has been filled with virtual concerts, discussions, writers workshops and art shows. Recently, things have been moving in the direction of having in-person shows and events, but it’s kind of a wait-and-see game until more of the population becomes vaccinated.
Until then, Boise still has some fun virtual and socially distanced events coming up. Our feature story on pages 4 and 5 is an art show review by Chris Schnoor. The show at Capitol Contemporary Gallery features local artists John Taye and Richard Young titled “Still Lives.” It’s a great read, and Chris really gives you a sense of the show.
Then on page 6, our intern Fay Castronova interviewed the owner of THUMP. It’s an EDM event that’s available virtually and celebrating its four-year anniversary this week.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst