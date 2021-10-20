The unknown and public speaking
I’ve now gotten what Brits call “the jab” three times. In the parlance of this month and these times we live in: boo-stered to the max, baby.
It was my first drive-in jab experience. I thought, hmm, maybe the nurses should be on roller skates, like some derring do Sonic waitstaff — angels of mercy doling out salvation on wheels. But when my nurse Morgan safe-walked up to the driver’s side car window steadily juggling her tray of needles, alcohol and cotton balls like a champ — I was glad she wasn’t on wheels.
It was all good. A sore arm for a couple days. No sweat.
It made me remember back to my very first COVID-19 vaccine — I got mine Feb. 21. Back then there were a lot of “unknowns” about getting it. And I was kind of scared. What would it do to me? What if I had a bad reaction? I remember after being on hyper-alert mode, paying attention to my body as I never had before. What’s that — is my heart racing? Am I getting a headache? Do I have a fever? I feel kinda tired, think I’ll lay down. I spent the afternoon on the couch shame-watching “Caberet” and taking my temperature every five minutes.
Getting this third jab made me remember how frightened I was. And that memory is helping me understand how scared about it many people still are. I get it. But look, a bajillion people have gotten the vaccine by now and anything but mild side effects are more rare than getting hit by lightning — it should be self evident that it’s OK — go ahead and bite that bullet. Roll up your sleeve. Get the jab.
That fear of the unknown is powerful stuff. It’s right up there with the fear of speaking in public. The fear of the known can override it.
COVID is racing through Idaho, daily numbers in the thousands, daily deaths in double digits. It’s scary out there. Don’t let your fear of the unknown make you one of our next COVID numbers.
All this sobering talk making you thirsty? Thankfully, Bowen West has a story about beer and local breweries, just in time to slake your thirst, on page 4.
On page 6, Tracy Bringhurst has penned a devilish tale you won’t soon forget about our local chapter of The Satanic Temple.
Piggybacking on that thought, West is back on page 8 with five don’t-miss Halloween treats of the haunted variety.
Hayden Seder catches us up on the race for mayor, up Sun Valley way. This guy is “GNAR”-ly. Find out why on page 10.
The usual suspects are also here — our calendar, precious pets, top 10s, a history take, Anonymously Single, puzzles and astrology.
Oh, and psst — if you’re one of the lucky art lovers who snagged a piece of original art in our Cover Art Auction, come on down to the BW offices and pick it up. If you come down this Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., you’ll get a chance to meet some of the artists, nibble on some noshes by Bonefish and we’ll even have beer and wine. 855 W. Broad St., Suite 100.
—Jeanne Huff, jhuff@boiseweekly.com