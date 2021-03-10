The sound of spring
Spring has sprung and what better way to appreciate the warmer weather and brighter outlooks than with music. Although live music is still a ways off from coming back, a lot of artists are pumping out new music and music events are still around, just online.
In this edition, on page 4, the feature story is an in-depth interview with local all-female supergroup Blood Lemon. The three are immensely talented musicians. They talk with Boise Weekly about how the group came together and their self-titled album releasing in April.
Then on page 5, intern Fay Castronova has a great piece on the iconic Gene Harris Jazz Festival. It’s an all online event this year that people can enjoy from home.
Finally, on page 6, BW interviews Boise band Buttstuff. Don’t let the name fool you, this band puts out some great music and somehow walks the line of serious and seriously silly.
We here at Boise Weekly hope you try to get out and enjoy a little sunshine and maybe give a local band a listen while you’re at it.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst, reporter