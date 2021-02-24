The power of the people
As the pandemic continues I’ve found myself noticing more and more how nonprofits are getting pushed to the limit. A lot of people are having a harder and harder time making ends meet. Although there are many charitable organizations in the Treasure Valley, I’ve also found myself thinking about the different ways people can help each other.
Enter the idea of mutual aid. There are several mini collectives and groups that have popped up in the Boise area. Seeing the way people can come together and help meet each other’s needs is a magical thing. It also perhaps highlights the ways in which politics can fail people. In any case, community coming together to help community is a beautiful thing.
In this week’s edition, the feature story on page 4 is about a local group of people who saw a need in the community and decided to do something about it. Boise Mutual Aid Collective is truly bridging a gap between folks who have needs and those who may have a little extra.
Then on page 5, I interview Brigette Nelson, owner of The Garden City Projects. She’s a multifaceted artist who creates one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces out of upcycled materials.
Our final story features local band a.k.a. Belle, which is dropping a new single with accompanying video later this week. On page 6 vocalist Catherine Merrick describes how they put it all together.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst