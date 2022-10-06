So, hey, did you hear the one about The Onion filing an amicus brief with the Supreme Court? It’s no joke. I’m not trippin’.
The Onion’s lawyer, Stephen J. Van Stempvoort, filed the brief in defense of a guy in Ohio who made fun of his local police force on Facebook and then got arrested and prosecuted. It was all a parody but the powers that be weren’t laughing. Ultimately, the court tossed the case but when the guy tried to take the cops to court for violating his constitutional rights, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the police. Now, Anthony Nova is asking the Supreme Court to take up a civil rights lawsuit against the cops who arrested him.
The Onion, acting on behalf of Novak as a friend of the court, filed the brief on Monday.
And while it’s hilarious — it calls SCOTUS “total Latin dorks” — it’s also serious. Here from the introduction of the brief: “Americans can be put in jail for poking fun at the government? This was a surprise to America’s Finest News Source and an uncomfortable learning experience for its editorial team.”
I mean, I know the United States has collectively lost its GD mind, but now — it’s lost its funny, too?
“The Onion cannot stand idly by in the face of a ruling that threatens to disembowel a form of rhetoric that has existed for millennia, that is particularly potent in the realm of political debate, and that, purely incidentally, forms the basis of The Onion’s writers’ paychecks.”
The conclusion simply states this: “The petition for certiorari should be granted, the rights of the people vindicated, and various historical wrongs remedied. The Onion would welcome any one of the three, particularly the first.”
Read the entire brief online and please let me know how many times you LOL and/or shake your head. I lost count.
