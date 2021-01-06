The Fiction 101 Issue
Below is my top-10 list of absolute bull crap that happened in 2020: the pandemic, the police killing of George Floyd, climate change, the 2020 election, quarantine, overrun hospitals, anti-mask protests, 350,000 dead Americans from COVID-19, the terrorist attack in Nashville and delayed unemployment benefits. That’s a very partial list; please don’t send me your additions.
For this, the very first full issue of 2021, we’ve decided to give readers something very simple, straightforward and to the point: Fiction 101. To cut through the fog of 2020, we have, across several pages, published this year’s winners, accompanied by fabulous artwork by the one and only Jeff Lowe. The stories are by turns touching, funny and clever, and the judges this time around had their work cut out for them in determining which would rise to the top.
As always, there will be a reading party on First Thursday (that’s Thursday, Jan. 7), at 7 p.m. We’ll do things differently this year and conduct the event virtually with a little help from our friends at Rediscovered Books. Tickets are by donation, with proceeds going to the Idaho Foodbank. Just head to boiseweekly.com for more details and a link to get your tickets. We sincerely hope you’ll join us to support the work of our authors and the food bank’s mission.
As we look forward to 2021, we at Boise Weekly wish you the very best for your safety and prosperity. May good things come your way, and may your challenges only sharpen your faculties, deepen your humility and strengthen your resolve. Stay smoothe, stay classy and don’t flinch.
—Harrison Berry, Editor