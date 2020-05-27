The Devastation Before Us
A few weeks ago, I witnessed a devastating car crash. I’m an avid road cyclist, and during a descent on Cartwright Road into Hidden Springs, a motorist, driving erratically, passed me. Moments later, I heard a great popping sound and a plume of dust rose up just around a bend in the road.
The driver had collided head-on with another car coming up the hill, obliterating the hood of his sedan and filling the cabin with smoke. The other car had careened down a ravine, its occupants injured. Motor oil streaked across the road like it had been painted on with a brush. Fortunately, a third car was close behind me, and the driver, more nimble than I in my riding cleats, bounded between the pulverized vehicles, assessing the situation and phoning EMS.
At first I felt nothing. I was able to speak clearly with the people around me and the police when officers arrived—I wasn’t numb—but my hands didn’t shake; my jaw didn’t tingle; I showed none of my normal signs of having gone through something traumatic. Only later did I feel guilt for not being more active in the minutes between the accident, and when police and paramedics got to the scene; though I realize I was in little position to help.
I find it difficult to tell this story. It’s difficult because I wonder if I can tell it correctly, if the facts change in my mind, or if my emotions allow me to state them in plain terms. Right now, a generation of high school graduates are embarking on the next phase of their lives. Whether they head off to college or jump into the workforce, they’ll enter into a world undergoing one of the most intense economic, political and social traumas in living memory.
On page 6, Tracy Bringhurst and Sydney Kidd spoke with a handful of those graduating seniors to talk about their feelings, expectations and futures. I’m proud of the story they’ve put together, but it has given me pause: What story will we tell about the devastation before us, when it has left such a personal and inscrutable impression?
—Harrison Berry, Editor