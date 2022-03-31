The circus has left town
By the time you read this there won’t be a shred of evidence left. No food trucks. No signage. No streets lined with hundreds and hundreds (thousands?) of bicycle racks. No flotsam. No jetsam. It will be almost as if it never happened. Except …
Except for the memory of seeing downtown Boise transformed into what felt like almost a Brigadoon moment. (Google it.) A moment spanning five days and giving us memories that will surely last a lifetime.
I mean, Treefort is always an experience unforgettable, but this time? This time it was even bigger than that. More momentous. More important. Just … more. After being postponed twice because of the pandemic, and let’s face it, a lot of us wondered if it would ever come back again. But it did. And the revelry felt in the streets that were brimming with hundreds of thousands of happy souls, people with smiles on their faces everywhere you looked — on their actual faces! Well, that was pretty priceless.
And whether you were able to be one of the attendees or one of the volunteers, maybe you were a food truck vendor or maybe you worked in the hospitality industry or at a restaurant nearby — and you got to see it from that perspective. Or maybe you didn’t even go at all, maybe you weren’t even one of the Looky-Lou’s that drove your car around downtown to see all the craziness. Maybe you were still not ready to dip your toes back in to milling around with and amidst crowds of people because of COVID.
But whatever camp you may fall in, we’ve got you covered. We here at Boise Weekly are taking a look through the rearview mirror. And even if you were there, you probably weren’t where we were and we weren’t probably where you were — because with more than 500 bands and 30+ venues, 13 Forts, open stages, street performers and more there were just too many places to be.
So we thought we would combine our swarming efforts and present to you what we took away from Treefort 10. We filled these pages with our very own reporter’s notebooks accompanied by our scrapbook photos.
Read our unique perspectives from the eyes and ears of: Nick Danlag, a Boise and Treefort newbie; Alaina Uhlenhoff, Boise State student and also a first-time Treeforter; Tracy Bringhurst who is our staff music aficionado — and myself, attending the ‘Fort through the eyes of the 19-year-old inside of me.
We’re tired as hell.
But hey, a miracle just took place in downtown Boise.
We also want to pay homage to the organizers and volunteers and behind-the-scenes people, the ones that picked up the trash and the signs and swept it all back up again. We tip our hats to you.
We hope you enjoy this look at Treefort 10 in the rearview mirror. … And then take a tip from us — just go take a nap.
Oh, one more thing: Nick Danlag also has a story about the new artist coming to Surel’s Place and First Friday in Garden City on page 13. Now, that’s something to get rested up for.
—Jeanne Huff, editor