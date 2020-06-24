The Boy in the Photo
Some years ago, I was covering a protest at the Idaho State Capitol when a young woman asked me why I was taking pictures of one of the speakers, a young man who had been carrying around an interesting and provocative sign. I told her.
It being a rally in support of a feminist cause, I immediately saw her point. I blushed and put down my camera, lesson learned. Since then, I’ve asked myself, whether I’m writing or taking photos, if my subject is at the center of my focus.
Feminism and the Black Lives Matter movement may, at a gloss, seem like different things, but as Boiseans go forth and push for the recognition of BLM and its aims, they may well keep in mind that it’s important to keep one’s eyes on the prize, and not let their enthusiasm and good intentions get between them and their responsibilities to other people.
Such is the thrust of Tracy Bringhurst’s reporting on allyship, which they’ll find on page 4 in this week’s edition. In her piece, she speaks with some of the most vocal advocates for BLM issues in Boise about what it means to be a white person lending a voice to Black issues—and how to do it effectively and unobtrusively.
Then, on page 7, Tracy returns to wrap up Pride month with a feature about big changes taking place at the Boise Pride Festival due to COVID-19. It involves new digital features, a fresh Pride flag and allied local businesses, making this the most intersectional Pride Boise has ever seen. You won’t want to miss it.
Also in this issue, you’ll find a new initiative, BW Backtalk, in which readers submit their You Caught My Eyes, You May Have Seen Mes and You Know Who You Ares. For the inaugural Backtalk, we received an impressive number of submissions. I urge you to check them out on page 11, then head to boiseweekly.com to submit your own.
—Harrison Berry, Editor