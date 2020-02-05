The Big Read
I taught myself to read with the first collection of Calvin and Hobbes strips, and shortly thereafter, my mother took me to a Portland, Oregon, bookstore to buy me my first chapter books. An employee recommended quite the mix: The Hobbit, The Phantom Tollbooth and Julius Caesar’s De Bella Gallico.
Each book left its mark. A solitary child, I let those and, by now, many others fuel my imagination and enrich my intellect. The book on my nightstand now is one I’d put in the hands of young readers: the 2020 Treasure Valley Reads title, The Honey Bus: A Memoir of Loss, Courage and a Girl Saved By Bees, by Meredith May.
Let me be up front: Boise Weekly is a media partner of Treasure Valley Reads. I support its efforts personally and professionally; but this year’s title strikes a particular chord with me. May’s memoir is about growing up with her grandparents after the collapse of her parents’ marriage. In this quasi-foster environment, she learns lessons about care, love and family, particularly from her grandfather and the honeybees he raises on his property.
From the outset, this book is about tough lessons. Children experience trauma just as much as their parents, and too often, adults assume young people’s understanding of events is limited by their youth. May’s book, though not written for children, frames life’s hardships free from neuroses of adulthood, and divines valuable life lessons through the observance of nature.
Now, let’s take a look at this week’s issue. In particular, let me direct readers to page 6, where Xavier Ward writes about a proposal to build 12 modular nuclear reactors at the Idaho National Lab. Proponents tout them as a flexible, carbon-neutral energy source that will bring jobs and money to the Gem State; but critics call “the dirty dozen” unnecessary and potentially dangerous.
For more appetizing fare, I recommend heading to page 8, where Xavier and BW intern Arianna Creteau profile a trio of chef’s-choice omelettes found across Boise; and on page 11, George Prentice takes flight with Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey.
—Harrison Berry, Editor