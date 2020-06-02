Telling True Stories
Over the last several days, I’ve attended three protests against the police killing of George Floyd. Things have gotten hot, both around the country and in Boise. Elsewhere, some protests have turned destructive, and even though that hasn’t happened in Boise (fingers crossed), I feel uncomfortable.
For starters, we’re still in a pandemic, and I’ve come down hard on mass gatherings, where people flout public health best practices and spread misinformation. I lament that both those propositions are true with the current bout of social unrest. Though I’ve seen a lot of face masks at Black Lives Matter rallies, that doesn’t mean people are safe; and rumors of people from out of state coming to stir up trouble have so far proven to be false.
The fog of bad information and fear have, I think, given this protest season an anxious, paranoid air, and it’s all fueled by social media and hot takes. Head to page 4 to read mine. Nobody knows what video of police brutality will spark the next wave of protests, but people are rightfully angry, and until something is done about policing in this country, the protests, anger, property damage and death will be a regular feature of our lives.
—Harrison Berry, Editor