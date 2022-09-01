...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tuesday my weather app said it was 101. Wednesday, 105. We get a bit of a reprieve today with a chilly 99 degrees. But then: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday — 102, 103, 104, 100, 101, respectively. Sheesh. It's enough to make you want to take off all your clothes.
Turns out, if you're so inclined, you're in luck — Bare Mountain Retreat, a mere 30 minute mountain drive away from Boise, welcomes anyone who wants to get some skin in the game. Their website is immediately inviting: "When we take off our clothes, we feel the freedom of self, an openness to others, and lightheartedness of spirit that, in other places, is not possible. We at Bare Mountain believe that nudism fosters a wholesome, natural attitude toward the human body. Beyond that, we believe nudism is probably one of the best relievers of stress caused by our maddeningly fast-paced society and culture."
And who doesn't need a stress reliever these days?
In addition, the website points out that wearing just our birthday clothes is a great equalizer. "When we are nude, we are no longer factory workers, attorneys, IT geeks, fry cooks, or executives. We are human beings among other human beings, all sharing in the commonality of the nudist experience. Social and economic barriers come down. There is no pressure, only the pleasure of total escape from the roles of the outside world."
First-time visitors are welcome. And for you runners, Streak to the Peak, "the most challenging footrace in the nudiverse" is coming up Sept. 11. Registration is $35 for non-members at streaktothepeak.com.
If you are planning a visit in the coming triple-digit sizzlers, be sure to bring sunscreen, I.D., a towel — and "a smile." For more info go to the website at: bareidaho.com.
In contrast, there's a lot between the covers of Boise Weekly this week, our first of two Boise Pride centric issues.
The inimitable Bill Cope weighs in on one of the latest political issues of the day on page 4.
On page 6 is a story I wrote on the upcoming Boise School Board vote.
Alaina Uhlenhoff kicks off our Boise Pride stories with an overview of the event's 33 years on page 8.
I wrote about the upcoming Semicolon fundraiser for the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline on page 9.
Tracy Bringhurst's Q and A with our own Minerva Jayne is on page 10.
On 12, Nick Danlag has a twofer: a story about a Pride art class and another on the Pride parade.
And George Prentice previews some of the films he will watch at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival on page 13.
Oh, check out and hang onto the Boise Pride insert that lists all the events and celebrations, and don't miss the BW Pride Find on page 15 (fly that flag!).