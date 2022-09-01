Jeanne_Huff-1-3.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tuesday my weather app said it was 101. Wednesday, 105. We get a bit of a reprieve today with a chilly 99 degrees. But then: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday — 102, 103, 104, 100, 101, respectively. Sheesh. It's enough to make you want to take off all your clothes.

Turns out, if you're so inclined, you're in luck — Bare Mountain Retreat, a mere 30 minute mountain drive away from Boise, welcomes anyone who wants to get some skin in the game. Their website is immediately inviting: "When we take off our clothes, we feel the freedom of self, an openness to others, and lightheartedness of spirit that, in other places, is not possible. We at Bare Mountain believe that nudism fosters a wholesome, natural attitude toward the human body. Beyond that, we believe nudism is probably one of the best relievers of stress caused by our maddeningly fast-paced society and culture."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments