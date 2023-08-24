Wow, how did that happen?! School’s back in session, Labor Day is right around the corner and Halloween candy is already on sale at the grocery store. It’s one of those ‘it doesn’t seem possible’ time flips.
Thankfully, we have a slew of highly possible and very intriguing stories inside these pages.
On C1, Kate Jacobson’s column will teach you a thing or two in Kate’s Capitol Corner.
Yours truly talks about a fundraising event featuring skin art on C2.
On C3, a heartbreaking tale about a couple devastated by the Maui fire will make you open your wallets and pocketbooks.
Our very own Boise Weekly cartoonist will guarantee a smile on C4 with a Single Serving of his own creation.
Same page: a freaky call for artists, and a story about an art sale to honor the late Martin Wilke.
On C5, George Prentice takes us to the movies.
Oo-la-la, Jacobson’s titillating story about a burlesque show at the VAC is on C6.
Also on C6: Jacobson previews some wacky fair must-sees.
Same page: Kathryn House McClaskey pairs some fair food with fair beer and wine.
On C7, read about new exhibitions at Boise State’s Blue Galleries.
Same page: a story about salsa at the Knit that will make you wanna dance.
Jacobson is back on C8 with a shaggy dog story, doggone it.
All the usual suspects in back.
Comments? Questions? Let us know.
Oh — before I go, please mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 19, the don’t miss event of the year: Boise Weekly’s Cover Art Auction. Live. In person. Seats limited. Tickets on sale soon!