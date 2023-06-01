Jeanne Huff new BW mug

My most recent TV-watching obsession wrapped up on Sunday. I don’t know how many of you dear readers got caught up in this human train wreck, and if you did but haven’t yet caught the finale, don’t worry, there are no spoilers in this column.

For those who may not be familiar, the show is about an ultra-rich media conglomerate family and the patriarch is loosely based on Rupert Murdoch. The acting was top notch; the exotic locales, private jets, helicopters, clothes — a phantasmagoric eye orgy every Sunday. But what I really want to talk about is the writing. To me, writing, really good writing, is like a drug. I so love a good turn of phrase, the perfect metaphor. Needless to say, in total solidarity with the writers on the picket line of the 2023 Writers Guild of America in Hollywood. All that said, if I would ever come face to face with Jesse Armstrong, writer and showrunner of “Succession,” who somehow came up with the phrase of (oops, there is one spoiler alert, sorry!) “face eggs” for eyes — I’m pretty sure I would be speechless. Dang. That’s some good writing.

