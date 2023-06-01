My most recent TV-watching obsession wrapped up on Sunday. I don’t know how many of you dear readers got caught up in this human train wreck, and if you did but haven’t yet caught the finale, don’t worry, there are no spoilers in this column.
For those who may not be familiar, the show is about an ultra-rich media conglomerate family and the patriarch is loosely based on Rupert Murdoch. The acting was top notch; the exotic locales, private jets, helicopters, clothes — a phantasmagoric eye orgy every Sunday. But what I really want to talk about is the writing. To me, writing, really good writing, is like a drug. I so love a good turn of phrase, the perfect metaphor. Needless to say, in total solidarity with the writers on the picket line of the 2023 Writers Guild of America in Hollywood. All that said, if I would ever come face to face with Jesse Armstrong, writer and showrunner of “Succession,” who somehow came up with the phrase of (oops, there is one spoiler alert, sorry!) “face eggs” for eyes — I’m pretty sure I would be speechless. Dang. That’s some good writing.
And speaking of gushing about great writing, we’ve got a lot of it in these Boise Weekly pages for you this week.
Kate Jacobson has a few things to say in Kate’s Capitol Corner, C1.
On page C2, a double header from Kiryn Willett. She’s got the scoop on Boise Pride events for this month and another one on an incubator workshop for local musicians.
She’s back on the next page with a story about free advice for entrepreneurs and another one about Madre getting a little of its own screen time.
And please check out our new cartoonist Bruin Fenton’s latest “Single Serving” ‘toon for a chuckle or two.
On page C4, Jacobson has a story on a band you won’t wanna miss coming to El Korah.
Same page, Willett has yet another piece on a new author’s first published book.
On C5, Mary Ann Newcomer tells you what you should be doing in your garden — dig it?
On C6 are a couple of stories by BW staff about some must-see events coming to town.
The usual suspects are in the back, including History Corner, the Find, Top 10s, horoscopes and the BW Calendar.