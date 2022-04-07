...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Snake Basin including the Treasure Valley in Oregon
and Idaho and the western Magic valley.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Friday night to 6 AM MDT
/5 AM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Our editor is taking some time off and this week’s note was written by staff reporter Tracy Bringhurst.
It’s April and spring has sprung. As the trees become greener and the early blooming flowers poke their heads out of the sod, it feels a little bit like everything is waking up from a nap. It’s kind of infectious and I find myself enjoying the mornings a bit more and looking forward to spending time out and about.
Speaking of, it’s not just nature that’s waking up, Boise is also starting to have more things going on. Lately, although we’re still dealing with COVID, it seems like the city has music, art and other events springing up just as quickly as a daffodil and, just as quick, we at the Weekly are trying to stay on top of it all.
This edition is packed with a bunch of great springtime shows and events for people to check out. On page 8, Nick Danlag wrote a great piece about the Idaho Burners Alliance, a nonprofit that’s doing a lot more than just dancing in the desert. He returns on page 11 with a story about the annual spring sale at the library.
Then, on page 10, our intern Alaina Uhlenhoff has an article on the Bloom Reading Series. It’s a collaboration between Story Forward and the Idaho Botanical Garden, and for those that want to get out but are still leery of being indoors, it’s a great monthly event. For those that love all things literary, Uhlenhoff is back on page 12 with a roundup of the events hosted by The Cabin for April.
On page 6, I wrote a long piece on a book by John Clellon Holmes about Jack Kerouac titled “Gone in October.” It’s being re-issued by the Limberlost Press to celebrate Kerouac’s Centennial year.
This week there’s also an opinion piece by Bill Cope on page 4 where he tackles Critical Race Theory, the “Joy of Beer” by Matt Gelsthorpe is on page 14 and Minerva lets everyone know what her column is all about on page 19.
Just like every week, we have astrology, puzzles and pets and don’t forget to check out the calendar to see upcoming concerts and events.