I’ve got the fever, but could do without the flurries. And the graupel.
Oh, but never mind. Pull on your winter coat one more time and head out for an art stroll. It’s First Thursday in downtown Boise — and, back for the season starting this week, First Friday in Garden City.
Those crazy artsy kids over in the Surel District have some new tricks up their sleeve as well as stellar standbys. According to a press release, “a new group of diverse, emerging creative thinkers called the Backyard Artists” will be taking over Surel’s Place, the nearby Urban Gallery and the brand new Flamingo House.
The Riverside Hotel is premiering a new program featuring mini murals along the Greenbelt — each of which will be available for auction at the hotel’s April 30 JOYFUL fundraiser for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Also be sure to check out art and artists at the Potter’s Studio and Spaceport.
The Visual Arts Collective has a new show up by painter Jaki Katz, “IN GLORIOUS DISASTER,” and the artist’s reception is on FF. Yoga Love is hosting a free yoga class at Green Photography. And while you mosey on over there, you can take in the Garden City Placemaking Fund murals and repurposed material art and textiles at Midtown Business Park on 37th.
The district’s newest creative space is The Common Well, “a creative league, co-working space, gallery and more” in the old Culligan Building south of Chinden.
Artists also will be featured at Barbarian Brewing, Split Rail Winery, the Surel’s Place Studios on 35th Street and more.
And while the Leg is winding down — thank god for small favors, they’ve done enough damage this session — we’re just gearing up. Inside these pages you’ll find riveting stories of fame and fortune, intrigue, engrossing profiles, shocking news and more. (winky face)
Questions, comments — declarations of love? Hit me up.