Spotlighting the Boise Art Scene
Art is sprinkled all over downtown Boise. There’s so many large and small works that a piece can still surprise you when you’re walking around. It’s one of the things that make this city such a charming place to live and there’s someone who’s looking to put a spotlight on all the local art and artists Boise has to offer.
Morgan McCollum has been interviewing local artists and documenting their work. He started a project called the Boise Art Scene, people can read all about it starting on page 4. He also supplied some great photos to go with the interview.
Next, BW interviewed Ryan Peck from the Boise Rock School. The nonprofit has to change locations, it’s found a new building but is looking to the community to finish raising funds. Read all about the move, what Boise Rock School does for the community and how to donate to the school on page 10.
For those looking to take a short day trip this summer, there’s also a story on page 12 about Ballet Sun Valley. It’s hosting two amazing dance festivals this summer with some of the country’s most prestigious companies and dancers.
As always, BW has the calendar, puzzles, horoscopes and a dose of advice from Minerva.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst