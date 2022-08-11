Jeanne_Huff-1-3.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


‘So it goes’

Eleven days into August 2022 and we’ve had almost 20 days of triple digit temps. The Western Idaho Fair is just around the corner and school is starting soon. You can feel summer waning. I will not be sorry to see it go. I am already dreaming of shussing down a snow laden slope at Bogus. To quote the great Kurt Vonnegut: “So it goes.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments