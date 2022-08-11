Eleven days into August 2022 and we’ve had almost 20 days of triple digit temps. The Western Idaho Fair is just around the corner and school is starting soon. You can feel summer waning. I will not be sorry to see it go. I am already dreaming of shussing down a snow laden slope at Bogus. To quote the great Kurt Vonnegut: “So it goes.”
But in this week’s issue, you’ll find all manner of places to go and things to do — with a bit of news sprinkled in — to keep those summer blahs at bay.
Starting off with the news, read all about the most recent abortion rights rally that drew hundreds into the sweltering heat for a cause they believe in. Tracy Bringhurst was boots on the ground, story on page 4.
Get your costumes ready and your bike duds on — Nick Danlag talks up the Boise Goathead Fest on page 6.
Bringhurst is back on page 8 with all the dope on the Flipside Fest.
On page 10, Hayden Seder takes us to the Sun Valley Music Festival.
And on page 12, Dave Gil de Rubio says you can “Shake Your Money Maker” on over to IBG’s Outlaw Field to see the Black Crowes.
Snacks? Wine? Yes, please! Bringhurst writes about a new winning food and beverage team up on 14.
Have you noticed an uptick of ebikes lately? Danlag has the scoop on how you can take one for a ride on page 14.
And he’s back on page 19 with news about BCT’s final curtain call for its Summer Reading Series.
And last but certainly not least — check out our first #bwjohnbarleycornbartender Katie Rau of Slicks Bar on page 20. She was also one of the finalists in Boise Weekly’s Best of Boise 2022.