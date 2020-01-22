Snowflakes
I remember the first Women’s March well. Beforehand, it felt like the word of the year was “snowflake,” a term reserved for the coddled and the weak who impuned the powers that be for failing to address issues facing marginalized people. The morning of the march, snow came down in thick, wet flakes, but thousands of people gathered on the Capitol steps to say their piece.
In the last week, I covered the Women’s March and the MLK Day of Greatness rally at the Idaho Statehouse, and I shared the adventure with Boise Weekly’s talented new intern, Arianna Creteau. After we filed our story, I turned to social media to see what people had to say about it. I know I shouldn’t; it tightens my chest when people take to the internet to deride other people’s legitimate concerns; but there they were—the haters—who had nothing better to do than say discrimination and prejudice are made-up problems.
That’s when I return to my notes and the words of the people I interview. They remind me of something I say often. If you’re not laughing at the internet, the internet is laughing at you. The real world is out in the street.
So let’s talk about actual snowflakes falling all over the Gem State. In the Snow Issue, you’ll find all the fresh powder. On page 9, catch Xavier Ward’s story about hitting the slopes with Jon Reveal, the president of Tamarack Resort. Then, don’t miss his report on the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge on page 6. Dig into Hayden Seder’s roundup of Boise-area, women-only rec groups on page 10. For something more soul-chilling, head to page 12 for George Prentice’s review of Clemency and my interview with Idaho Writer in Residence Malia Collins about ghosts, Hawaii and The Cabin’s Writers in the Attic contest on page 5.
—Harrison Berry, Editor