Shameful, Irresponsible and Dangerous
From a distance, the protest in front of Mayor Lauren McLean’s home looked like a clot on the sidewalk. That same day—Nov. 23—face mask enforcement went into effect in Boise, and about 35 people showed up to voice their displeasure. Here are a few of the things I heard:
“Public health doesn’t exist.”
“God told me there would be tiki torches.”
“Lauren McLean is a fascist.”
“This is communism.”
“I have a pitchfork.”
When television crews arrived, protesters began asking the reporters what they think about all this. The reporters dutifully kept their mouths shut. If they’d asked me, I’d have said what I’ll write here: Their worldview is shameful, irresponsible and dangerous. Public health leaders asked nicely that people observe physical distancing, wash their hands and wear face masks. Many decided it was a political ploy, scare tactics or unnecessary; and in consequence, more than a quarter of a million Americans are dead.
McLean’s policy is twofold. If a customer walks into a business location and finds that employees or other customers aren’t wearing face masks, they can call the City Clerk’s office, which may put holds on someone’s business license. Alternatively, if a business is unable to enforce the mask mandate, it may call the Boise Police non-emergency dispatch line, and non-compliant customers may face trespassing charges. On page 4, I asked local businesses how they’ve handled their own mask policies, and what this new enforcement mechanism means for them.
On the topic of local businesses, I walk through downtown every day and shake my head at the sight of so many restaurants with half-empty dining rooms. Restaurants are expensive enterprises, and people pour their hearts into keeping them running. On page 4, I describe a new kind of food service—Crave—that doesn’t rely on dining rooms at all. Instead, its centralized Meridian court of more than a dozen kitchens distributes food from as many restaurants to customers all across the Treasure Valley.
—Harrison Berry, Editor