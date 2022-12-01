Support Local Journalism


Say it in French

According to the Book Genre Dictionary, noir (French for black) can be defined as: “stories that contain elements of crime, eroticism, cynicism, moral ambiguity, cruelty, strangeness, and fatalism. The stories are often set in remote areas in urban, rural, and/or out of the way settings or non-distinct settings, like the open road. Noir genre (stories) may or may not include a private eye, detective, or femme fatale. The stories often have an elusive phenomenon or have something that’s just out of reach of the main characters.”

