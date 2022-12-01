According to the Book Genre Dictionary, noir (French for black) can be defined as: “stories that contain elements of crime, eroticism, cynicism, moral ambiguity, cruelty, strangeness, and fatalism. The stories are often set in remote areas in urban, rural, and/or out of the way settings or non-distinct settings, like the open road. Noir genre (stories) may or may not include a private eye, detective, or femme fatale. The stories often have an elusive phenomenon or have something that’s just out of reach of the main characters.”
Why am I telling you this? Because, faithful readers, we are launching the 21st Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Short Story Contest. You can enter as many times as you want for $20 a pop. All stories must be exactly 101 words long, not including the title. And new this year: the theme is “noir.” Get those keyboards a-clacking! Digital entries only. For the deets, go to boiseweekly.com and click on the “Fiction 101 contest” button. Cash prizes to the winners as well as the stories featured in a special edition of Boise Weekly, published on First Thursday Feb. 2. Oh yeah, there will also be a reading party at Rediscovered Books, a party you won’t want to miss.
Now that I’ve got your creative juices flowing, take a gander at what’s inside this week.
Hayden Seder writes about the Homegrown Film Festival in Sun Valley on page 4.
Yours truly caught up with Shiva Rajbhandari who has all the answers. Seriously. Page 6.
On page 10 we continue the #bwjohnbarleycorn saga.
Matt Gelsthorpe gets in the holiday mood with Twelve Beers of Christmas on page 12.
I’m back on that same page with a heart wrenching story about a local turkey buzzard who needs your help.
And if you go up for the Homegrown Film Festival, you might as well take your skis. Seder has a tell-all piece about Sun Valley Resort on page 14.
Usual suspects in back but you’ll have to go online if you want to read your horoscope, Tom Tomorrow, History Corner and our Top 10s. Just head over to boiseweekly.com for our e-edition.