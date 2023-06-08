Well, kiddies, buckle up. If this week’s news cycle doesn’t put the fear of God in you, I don’t know what will. Mass shootings, wildfires, UFOs — er, sorry, UAPs (unexplained anomalous phenomena), weather wreaking apocalyptic proportions … Republicans jumping into the ring like so many lemmings jumping off a cliff and … Tucker Carlson is back with a new show on Twitter. Twitter??
Every time I feel like we can take a breath, well, maybe, if there’s an oxygen tank nearby.
I find myself more and more diving down rabbit holes of watching cute animal videos. Have you seen the one about the flying squirrel who faked his own death? Hilarious. If you are looking for a little break from the madness, check it out on YouTube.
On the brighter side of things, I want to give a warm welcome to our newest Boise Weekly team member, Reporter Kate Jacobson. Jacobson served as BW’s legislative reporter during her spring stint as an intern and now we’re proud to bring her on board as a full-time reporter. Rounding out the BW team for this summer, please also take note of a slate of new interns: Emily Gordon, Kiryn Willett from Boise State and Morgan Reah from the College of Idaho. Look for their bylines here as they set the journalism world afire.
And speaking of fire, we’ve got some stories this week that are lit.
Jacobson keeps her Kate’s Capitol Corner flames going on C1.
On C2, Willett has some news about a new social media program you’ll want to know about.
Also on C2, our cartoonist Bruin Fenton has a chuckle for you with his latest installment of Single Serving.
Jacobson has a story about free books for kids on C3.
Also on that page, Willett is back with a story about a new album drop and release party at the RecEx.
On C4, Willett has a story that fits in nicely for Pride month.
And, same page, Matt Gelsthorpe has another Joy of Beer installment; this one might make you pucker.
George Prentice is on C5 with his latest on three new documentaries.
On C6, Jordan Kaye, who you might know from Idaho Press’ sports pages, comes into the BW fold with a romping story of one of Boise’s most illustrious citizens.
And on C11, Hayden Seder has a story on a new biohacking franchise coming to town.
All the usual suspects in the back.
Hit me up with any comments, questions.
And if you run across any cute warm and fuzzy animal videos, send them my way.