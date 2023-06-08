Jeanne Huff new BW mug

Well, kiddies, buckle up. If this week’s news cycle doesn’t put the fear of God in you, I don’t know what will. Mass shootings, wildfires, UFOs — er, sorry, UAPs (unexplained anomalous phenomena), weather wreaking apocalyptic proportions … Republicans jumping into the ring like so many lemmings jumping off a cliff and … Tucker Carlson is back with a new show on Twitter. Twitter??

Every time I feel like we can take a breath, well, maybe, if there’s an oxygen tank nearby.

