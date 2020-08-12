Resistance
My slow divorce from social media began shortly after the 2016 election. In my Facebook and Instagram bubbles, I heard the moans of the president’s detractors and the cheers of his fans. Tired of the economy of likes and shares—the metabolism of validation—I subscribed to a number of newspapers and magazines, where I found insight, criticism and a forceful call for resistance.
Resistance has always been the province of the real, something measured in the sacrifice of time, money or space. Sharing a black square on Instagram to support Black Lives Matter is a gesture, but building change means making goals, working with others and, sometimes but not always, compromise. It is, sometimes but not always, slow and frustrating. But while our brains eventually tire of validation, achievement never gets old.
In this week’s issue there are two stories of resistance. On page 5, outgoing BW intern Sonora Birnie tells the story of students at Boise State University and around the country calling on their schools to separate from Aramark, one of the largest university food service suppliers in the country, which also happens to be a major food service supplier for prisons. Students have said they’ll continue pressing for schools to distance themselves from the company even after they graduate. I’m thrilled for you to get acquainted with the controversy.
Then, on page 6, don’t miss Tracy Bringhurst’s coverage of the workers at the Broadway location of Pie Hole and the Red Republicans, who have stepped up their agitation on behalf of workers with Saturday protests at one of Boise’s nightlife hotspots: on Eighth Street downtown.
Tracy returns on page 4 to take us on one wild ride: the Mountain Coaster at Bogus Basin. Now in its third year as a four-seasons resort, Bogus has become a hub for outdoor activities as Boiseans, cooped up because of COVID-19, look for quick ways to get out of town.
—Harrison Berry, Editor