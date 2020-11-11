Relief
The morning of Nov. 7, most major media outlets announced that they had called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, denying Donald Trump a second term in office. When the alert popped up on my phone, my heart lurched like a lawnmower being used for the first time after a long winter.
Love him or hate him, Trump has been on Americans’ minds constantly throughout his entire term. Not a day went by that he didn’t say or do something that riled his base or inflamed afresh his detractors’ ire. A day of relief may be upon us, though much work remains to be done that will require immense and sustained political participation. Take a nap. When you wake up, roll up your sleeves.
Before I get to the contents of this week’s issue, I’d like to announce the kickoff of the Boise Weekly Fiction 101 short story contest, in which writers around the Treasure Valley (and, indeed, the U.S.) compete for cash and glory by submitting their best 101-word stories, which are then judged by a panel of Boise literati. We will publish the winners in the Wednesday, Jan. 6, issue, and on First Thursday, Jan. 7, we’ll hold a reading party (likely online). The authors will receive prizes and the acclamation of their peers. You’ll find the full rules on page 5.
On page 3, find our conversations with the two winners of this year’s inaugural Alexa Rose Foundation fellowships. Brett Perry has long been known as a dancer, but with his fellowship funds, he’ll try to fuse that passion with another: farming. And Buffie Main, artistic director of Alley Repertory Theater, wants to crack open the stage to diversify the theater business.
Then, on page 4, you’ll find our breakdown of Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s 2021 season. If it looks familiar, that’s because it is: It’s identical to the 2020 lineup of plays. Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee told Boise Weekly that many of the plays are basically built, and that a comparatively light lift will be needed to put them on the ISF stage—weather and pandemic permitting.
—Harrison Berry, Editor