Pride Month
Pride month is every June but it’s not just a time for celebration, it’s also a time to remember those members of the LGBTQ+ community who were involved in the Stonewall Rebellion of 1969. Police raided the Stonewall Inn, a business frequented by LGBTQ+ people, in New York for purely homophobic reasons and decided to arrest all the patrons.
As people were being arrested a crowd gathered outside and bystanders, many of whom were LGBTQ+, began to protest the arrests and were met with violence from the police. There were subsequently more nights of protest and violence. This rebellion highlighted the way the LGBTQ+ community was dealing with violent discrimination and was the inception point for many movements.
This week on page 4 our feature is about The Alliance Idaho, a nonprofit that brings together LGBTQ+ professionals and allies in the real estate industry.
Then on page 8 there’s some big news from the Spacebar downtown. The arcade is moving, but not very far, and expanding to offer even more cool stuff.
The VAC is having it’s first event since COVID, an art show featuring Bruce Maurey. People can read about it on page 7.
In this edition BW also has MMM...Art, Anonymously Single, a great Find for summer road trips and, as always, Minerva’s Advice column, the calendar, puzzles and horoscopes.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst