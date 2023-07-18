Jeanne Huff new BW mug

I was going to write something pithy and witty and gritty this week. But after doing a bit of a mental search, sifting through my memory drawers, I came up with zilch. Nada. Zip.

So, while I've got nothing wise or philosophical to put before you, my Boise Weekly team has come to the rescue — and thanks to them, we've got plenty of somethin'!

