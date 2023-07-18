I was going to write something pithy and witty and gritty this week. But after doing a bit of a mental search, sifting through my memory drawers, I came up with zilch. Nada. Zip.
So, while I've got nothing wise or philosophical to put before you, my Boise Weekly team has come to the rescue — and thanks to them, we've got plenty of somethin'!
Right here on this very page is, first of all, some stunningly spectacular art by the late Jim Spicka, donated by his wife, Mary (thanks from the bottom of our hearts, Mary). And don't forget about the San Inazio festival on the Basque Block, Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.
Also on C1, Kate Jacobson weighs in on the latest library debacle.
On C2, the inimitable Bill Cope paints a fictional scene (but is it really, though?).
Bruin Fenton cracks us up just in time with his newest Single Serving 'toon on C3.
Also on C3 is a story about Boise Bicycle Project's newest project.
Jacobson is back with double duty on C4; one story is about Boise School's new dress code and the other is swimming with salmon.
On C5, Morgan Reah has a story on Boise's latest take on "The Hunger Games." (Hint: this one is funny.)
Jacobson is back again on C6, this time with a double decker of noise news.
On C7, a spooky tale awaits, again, by Jacobson.
Alan Sculley has a feature story on Train on C8.
And all of our usual suspects fill out the back pages.
Oh, and check it — next week's publication is our annual "best of" issue. And the Best of Boise 2023 is a whopper!
As always, if you have any comments, questions or just wanna say hi, hit me up.