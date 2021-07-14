Plays, metal and street art
Boise is busier than ever right now. There’s live music shows and different events popping-up all over the valley and people can catch up on everything by checking out the calendar in print and online. Also, we want to remind everyone that the BW offices have moved to downtown Boise at 855 West Broad St. suite 100, a great location that enables us to stay in the heart of the city and bring you the stories from the community.
In this edition the feature story is a Q&A with Boise Contemporary Theater’s producing artistic director Benjamin Burdick. He gave us all the info on upcoming productions, different events and why the theater is so important to Boise. People can read all about it on page 6.
This week we also have a great interview with local doom metal band Ghorot. This three-piece is dropping a new album July 23 and people can learn all about what kind of metal they’re making, where you can get it and where the release party is on page 4.
In addition, BW has a piece on local artist Bobby Gaytan on page 8. His murals are up all over the state and he has quite a few more in the works. His art is incredibly colorful and eye-catching, it’s a great read.
This week there’s also a saucy column from Minerva, a really cool Find about Silver City and, as always, the calendar, puzzles and horoscopes.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst