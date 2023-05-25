Recently I was called “passionate.” I will own that label proudly. I am passionate. And I feel passionately about my family, my planet, my fellow humans.
To me, it is a trait to be valued and treasured. And when I see it in our young people, those who are destined to become our next leaders, well, that gives me hope. This week, I want to highlight some of them, who not only make me proud to have them in our community, but who I truly believe are those next-gen leaders who just might be able to show us a way out of this mess.
Eve Devitt, Lauren Legarreta, Phoenix McCoubrey, Shiva Rajbhandari and Ella Weber. I urge you to memorize their names. You will note them as they rise into the stratosphere and will be able to say: "I knew them when … ."
All students — Devitt, Legarreta, McCoubrey and Rajbhandari in high school; Weber a senior at U of I — they are board members of the Eve Devitt Fund, a nonprofit created in response to our Idaho legislature passing HB 71, a bill that bans gender-affirming care for minors. The fund is named after Devitt, a Boise High School junior and transgender activist and will provide scholarships and travel for transgender and non-binary youth in Idaho. You can donate or apply for the scholarship and/or assistance at: evedevittfund.org.
In a tweet on Monday announcing the newly created fund, Rajbhandari praised Devitt for championing "the fight for human rights and autonomy," and said: "We hope to show LGBTQ+ kids across the state that they are loved and welcome here."
I say to that: Hear! Hear!
And speaking of passion, I want to thank all you readers who sent in your favorite Idaho show-off places, including Bill Brudenell — I think I got all of your suggestions in our Summer Guide (page 13). Pat Aiello, who adds to the list: Caldwell wineries, Freak Alley, The Stil for flights of ice cream and beer, Boise State, Albertsons stadium, Morrison Center, Sandbar for steak fingers and live outdoor music and walk along the river, Swan Falls Power plant area and lunch at Riverside Restaurant in Horseshoe Bend. And Pam Russo who adds: Boise Township Tours, "the trolley driver, Julia, is very knowledgeable and entertaining," and 3 Horse Winery in Eagle, "food excellent. Be sure to make a reservation, it’s only open noon to 6 p.m."
This issue is packed with stories on art, entertainment, news and opinion (Bill Cope!). I hope you enjoy every word you read. With passion.