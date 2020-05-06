Pandemic Reading List
I could feel it in the air. Gov. Brad Little was expected to announce Idaho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, and over more than my usual number of adult beverages, I promised a friend I’d read the entire Harry Potter series.
I was able to listen to the audiobook of the first entry, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone; the rest are in my queue with the library. Thus was born my pandemic reading list. While I wait on Boise to finish listening to those books already, I’ve undertaken Thyucidides’ The Peloponnesian War (it’s great, I don’t care what you say); Herman Melville’s Moby Dick and A Sliver of Light, a nonfiction book about three American hikers who become hostages of Iran.
The pandemic has made me a much more avid reader than I was before, and I’m curious: What’s on your reading list? Has anyone else sat down to books more and their television less? Take photos of what you’re reading and tag them on Instagram with the #boiseweeklypic hashtag.
Every year, Idaho Gives has been a daylong cornerstone of donating to nonprofit causes. This year, predictably, things have gone differently. The Idaho Nonprofit Center, which organizes the event, made it a multi-week affair, giving its members more chances to tell their stories in ways they haven’t before. As I write this, it has raised well over $2.6 million for 623 organizations, and when it ends on Thursday, May 7, it will likely have hauled in quite a bit more.
On page 5, Staff Writer Tracy Bringhurst and outgoing intern Arianna Creteau chipped in to profile a few of the beneficiaries of this year’s Idaho Gives. Then, on page 12, Bringhurst reports on her conversations with the owners of some of Boise’s most beloved restaurants that closed for the pandemic, then found ways to reopen. It’s a fascinating story.
Last week, I attended a rally that called on Gov. Brad Little to fully reopen the Idaho economy. The whole affair buried the needle of the Responsibility-O-Meter squarely in the neighborhood of the Children’s Crusade, but I walked away inspired, to see just how popular, or unpopular, stay home orders really are. More to the point: People have been told over and over that going out could be dangerous; when Boise businesses hang up their shingles once more, how will customers respond? I explore that question and how local companies will keep their staff and customers safe on page 8.
—Harrison Berry