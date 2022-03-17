Pandemic pondering and looking for that forest (through the trees)
No TP. Washing hands incessantly; singing happy birthday twice. Staging groceries in the garage. Driving aimlessly through deserted downtown streets. … It felt like we were living in a post-apocalyptic horror movie.
The side-by-side happenings: killer hornets. People walking like zombies through neighborhoods, or lining windows with teddy bears, balloons, posters. Oh and don’t forget the earthquake. … We all watched videos of people singing to each other across the alleys in Italy. Gal Gadot’s cringey “Imagine.” Mobile morgues in New York.
And constantly riding inside each one of us just barely below the surface: fear. I think it was fear that pushed otherwise good-natured levelheaded people — our neighbors, loved ones and family members — to climb on the disinformation/crazy train, all of which has caused so much heartbreak.
Senseless shocking shootings and murders played out before our very eyes that pulled us out of our houses and into the streets to protest: Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery.
And now we watch thunder and horror struck as a country that was filled with people just like us innocently going about their lives — is now war torn, people senselessly being killed and dying as we watch from the sidelines seemingly helpless to do anything about it. And our own state legislature? Talk about crazy train! Voting for bills that will cause more heartbreak, strife even death — in the name of what? … in the name of what??
Even coming from a proud, stoic Pollyanna — it seems impossible to find that silver lining right now.
I guess to do that we have to look at what may seem frivolous and trivial, but … we’re longing so much for just a moment of salvation. I hope there’s not too much hope packed into it for it to live up to its so much anticipated return. But, damn, I’m looking forward to Treefort.
Speaking of Treefort, this hefty, 40-page issue includes a Treefort insert — and more.
Tracy Bringhurst spills the tea on Dragfort, page 4.
Nick Danlag takes you on a Treefort mural walk, page 8.
On page 12, Alaina Uhlenhoff has secrets, tips on how to Treefort even if you’re low on cash-ola.
Bringhurst is back on 14 with deets on a new Garth Claassen exhibition.
And on 16, Bringhurst brings you news on the homeless encampment and Danlag introduces a meditating hip-hop artist.
On page 18, Uhlenhoff has a story about some high schoolers who are giving the coats off their backs, literally, to help clothe people in the LGBTQIA+ community.
George Prentice weaves a tale of “The Outfit” and Filmfort, all at The Flicks. On page 20.
Danlag shares vegetarian and vegan Treefort options, page 22.
And say cheers! to our new wine columnist, Kathryn McClaskey, on page 24.
Hit me up with any questions, comments — and hey, happy Treeforting.
— Jeanne Huff, editor