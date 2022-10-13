The Annual Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction is just days away: Tuesday, Oct. 18. A time-honored and treasured event in the community, it offers a chance to bid on — and walk away with — original art created by local artists. A year’s worth of BW covers will be on display and up for auction. Maybe you will be one of the lucky ones who gets to take one home.
Ahem. Before we get into the event details, there are a few people to thank most vociferously: Moriah and Jake Soper and their crew at Evermore Prints for digitizing all of the cover art and Randy Van Dyck et al at Van Dyck Frame Design for framing it. These gracious people do these things out of the goodness of their hearts.We also want to thank, of course, all of this year’s cover artists. They offer their art for our covers to share with the BW community knowing they will only pocket 30%. But they also know they are funding the BW Cover Art Auction Grant that will be doled out to other artists for upcoming projects. For their altruistic generosity, we say a heartfelt “thank you.”
Now for the deets: The party will be at TRICA, 1406 Eastman St., and starts at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and live art demos. Bonefish is catering small bites, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The auction begins at 7. It’s the party of the year — I hope you can make it. Get your tickets now — early-bird price is a mere $20 ($40 at the door).
Now, for a peek at what’s inside: first up, on page 4, the inimitable Bill Cope takes a look askance at Sen. Mike Crapo.
Tracy Bringhurst has a news story about vandalism within the LGBTQ+ community on page 6.
On 8, I wrote a story about the new home for Treefort’s main stage and more on the BW Cover auction.
I’m back on page 10 with news about some spooky events.
And on page 16, George Prentice welcomes award season.