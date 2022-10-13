Jeanne Huff new BW mug

Paddles Up!

The Annual Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction is just days away: Tuesday, Oct. 18. A time-honored and treasured event in the community, it offers a chance to bid on — and walk away with — original art created by local artists. A year’s worth of BW covers will be on display and up for auction. Maybe you will be one of the lucky ones who gets to take one home.

