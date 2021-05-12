Opera, Organizing and Outstanding Pies
One of the industries hit the hardest in the COVID pandemic has been the arts.
Unfortunately, oftentimes art is seen as a luxury or perhaps an unnecessary part of daily life, but time and time again that’s been proven wrong. Art can be what inspires people to keep going, remind them of beauty when it seems there’s none around and see the humanity in each other.
Art brings people closer as a shared experience — and there’s a lot of art, in all different forms, people in Boise can check out.
In this edition our feature story on page 4 is a Q&A with the general director of Opera Idaho. We get the scoop on upcoming events, the new season lineup and much more.
Then on page 8 is a feature on Sofia’s Greek Bistro by freelance writer Marney Ellis. Bistro co-owners Litsa Manolis — who named the bistro after her mom, who helped perfect the recipes — and Jessi Strong decided to give out free lunches to kids during the beginning of the pandemic. It’s a great story about how it all came together and how the Boise community helped.
On page 9 people can check out an article about a local company making New Zealand-style meat pies. The pies are a tasty handheld treat people can now find all over the Treasure Valley.
In this edition there’s also a great Find, a bigger calendar, Minerva’s Breakdown, puzzles, top 10 lists and astrology.
Thanks for reading,
— Tracy Bringhurst