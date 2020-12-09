One Last Pitch for Fiction 101
This is my last chance, and I’m going to take it: I’m going to say one final time that Boise Weekly Fiction 101 entries are due this Friday, Dec. 11. The rules are straightforward: Type up your story—it has to be exactly 101 words long to qualify—and send it to us using the submission portal at boiseweekly.com. Each entry must come with a $10 entry fee.
Winning entries will be published in the first edition of Boise Weekly in the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and the authors will score cash prizes and glory.
It’s hard to believe the holidays are here. The space between Thanksgiving and Christmas used to seem so long, but already there’s holiday music playing in The Grove and the rush is on to buy gifts. For obvious reasons, this year will be a little different, and a pair of Boiseans have planned ahead, collecting gift ideas from their favorite suppliers and making environmentally friendly gift boxes and hand-delivering them anywhere in the Treasure Valley. Find out more about Malllow Merc on page 4.
That same page, we take a deep dive into the Dec. 4 meeting of the Central District Health Department Health Board. With protesters at the doors of CDHD’s offices, members of the board heard from healthcare leaders who say that hospital systems are nearing a breaking point.
Finally, don’t miss out on our holiday events lineup. A lot has changed this year: There won’t be a Nutcracker performance at The Morrison Center, and so much of everything has gone online. But there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday season. For folks feeling a bit of cabin fever, there’s Winter Garden aGlow at the Idaho Botanical Garden, but you can still catch virtual Ballet Idaho performances virtually—and even rent this year’s slate of Banff Mountain Film Festival screenings. We have a few strong picks, also on page 4.
—Harrison Berry, Editor