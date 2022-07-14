Those BABE Vote kids set up for BW’s first voter registration day last Thursday — and will again today, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They signed up four new voters! And handed out a bunch of absentee ballots. One by one, people. One. By. One.
We here at Boise Weekly are also proud to be members of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia — we wear that logo on our masthead. I will be attending the annual convention of our fellow alt weeklies in Chicago next week. I’m excited to bring back best practices from our sister papers. Stay tuned.
What I am not so proud of — but am riveted by them unfolding on my screen like a series of train wrecks — are the Jan. 6 Congressional Hearings. Hoo boy, I hope you are watching this historic moment. This week, committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said in his closing remarks that what happened before and during that day “makes the Watergate break-in look like the work of Cub Scouts.” As I’ve said before, I watched those Watergate hearings, which were also riveting and even jaw-dropping at times. But I agree with Rep. Raskin’s assessment. The Jan. 6 hearings are dropping bombshells. Tune in for the final one slated for next week in prime time.
I am not the only one in these pages talking about it, either. Our own Bill Cope weighs in on should-he-or-shouldn’t-he be prosecuted (page 4) and Tom Tomorrow tackles the topic as well (20).
And speaking of being riveted, this issue is full of stories that will keep you turning pages.
Tracy Bringhurst writes about Pride Disability Month on page 6, Flying M’s 30-year anniversary on 12 and tells us what’s going on at KIN on age 14.
I help open the doors to The Warehouse Food Hall on 8.
Nick Danlag has all the info for the 208 Tattoo Fest on 10, a “50 Shades of Gay” show at the Lounge at the End of the Universe on 13, Hempfest deets and a profile on comedian Dave Hill on 15.
Hayden Seder takes us behind the scenes of a burning man-esque happening in Sun Valley on 16.