My dad always said “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”
It’s an idiom I have taken to heart all my life — and seriously try with all my might to hold onto.
Today, I think of it practically every time I go on social media.
Speaking of which, as of presstime, one of BW’s recent Instagram posts had garnered nearly 1,000 likes and about 700 comments. Some are not so nice; a few scurrilous. You can read the story spurring all that buzz on page 4. It’s about Pres. Joe Biden’s visit to Boise and the people who gathered en masse to protest it.
On page 6, Bringhurst spins a Record Exchange passing-of-the-torch story.
The Boise Bicycle Project and Primary Health are collecting your used bikes in their annual bike drive. Get the deets on page 9.
Bringhurst is back again on page 10 with a profile on DJ Bodie Lee.
Welcome a new voice in BW — Bowen West. He makes his debut with a story about Boise Phil’s debut cancellation — and how the orchestra is maneuvering to move forward. Story on page 12.
Read all about Iraqi artist Luma Jasmin on page 13. She has art projects and shows in Boise — and New York.
Don’t forget our regulars: Must-do/go calendar listings, pages 16 — 18; Minerva and her sage advice for May-December relationships, as well as some cuddly critters you may want to take home on page 19; our top 10s and Rick Just’s History Corner — this one’s ‘a blast’ — on page 20; Rob Brezny’s Astrology predictions on 21 and puzzles to quiz your brain on page 22.