Number 10, Number 10, Number 10 …
Well, well, well, here we are. Finally. After going through a barrage of ‘is it happenings’ and ‘oh nos,’ a flurry of postponements, what ifs, disappointments, etc., etc., etc.
Treefort 10 is happening.
As you read this, we are into the festival, one day down already. But no worries, there are four more days packed with music plus stories, yoga, ale, food, kid’s activities, films, techie stuff, art, comedy, drag and more.
Whew! Come Monday morning when the alarm goes off — are we going to be collectively pooped or what?!
Until then, I say let’s kick back and take it all in. And if you need to take a break between all the festivities, you might want to check out the adult nap time from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Sanctuary.
And now, on to this week’s contents.
Bill Cope has a column on what he calls the new carpetbaggers to Idaho. Spoiler alert: he’s not happy. Page 4.
Tracy Bringhurst has a conversation with some members of Boise Mutual Aid on page 6.
She is back on page 8 with a sweet story about Sweet Zola’s.
Lex Nelson will make your mouth water, whether you are a vegan or a carnivore, on page 10.
On page 12, Nick Danlag takes you on a cemetery tour at the Old Pen where you’ll find Dennis the cat.
Matt Gellsthorpe tells you all you need to know about Alefort on page 14.
Danlag is back on page 16 with a fascinating profile on Delia Dante.
And another one by Danlag is on page 18, this one about the Idaho Prison Arts Collective at Storyfort.
Alaina Uhlenhoff has the goods on a nonprofit that is providing uniforms that grow for students in Africa on page 20.
Calendar, pets, puzzles, horoscopes, history, the FIND and more in our back pages.
Questions, comments, send my way.
Happy Treeforting!
—Jeanne Huff, editor