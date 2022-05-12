NO WAY Snow way
Woke up to yet another headline that seems like it’s a ghost from the past haunting us: “Nampa School Board votes to remove 22 books ‘forever’ from school libraries.” Are you kidding me?!? “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, to name a few. I remember reading Atwood’s book for the first time in high school, one of the most inspirational and thought-provoking reads of my life. What would my story be like today had I been denied that experience? It truly feels like we are re-entering some sort of dark ages, a back stepping time warp. I hope enough people who haven’t yet lost their minds raise up their voices and overturn this decision. I can hope. I will always hope. Never give up hope. “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.”
On another what-the-hell note, many of us were greeted by inches of snow Monday. I’ve seen snow in an off-winter season before. Once, when we were living in Bailey, Colorado, it snowed on the last day of school. Another time, same place, in the middle of August, we were driving down the highway and rounded a corner — into a micro-blizzard that had dumped a foot of snow. Another car, not as lucky, was off in a ditch. Crazy weather!
I’ve heard that phrase countless times over this spring of very un-spring-like frigid temps, blustery howlers, hail and snow. As I write this column, the foothills and Bogus are still blanketed with the white stuff.
Guess it might be time to pay some attention to Mother Earth before we lose that opportunity, eh? The good people of Garden City have the right idea. Find a story on a mural display that promotes positivity and climate action awareness on page 14.
