Never say never
As bad as things can seem right now — let’s see, there’s a war in Ukraine causing needless death and destruction; there’s political strife and social injustice around the globe; mass shootings nearly daily; and, oh, yeah, we’re still in a pandemic, nearing one million deaths in the U.S. alone — sometimes you can still be shockingly surprised by the grace of humanity. What was it Anne Frank wrote in her diary … oh yeah: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”
On Sunday, I attended an in-store concert at the Record Exchange, celebrating Record Store Day. It was the first in-person RSD since the pandemic and you could feel the good vibes and sense the smiles, even though nearly everyone was wearing a face mask, either for their own health or out of respect for others. As it should be. The featured music artist was Boise son and internationally-known performer Curtis Stigers. He held the standing-room-only crowd in thrall. Stigers was there to promote his new album, “This Life,” and he belted out ballads and crooned love songs, holding the audience, as they say, in the palm of his hands. He called up “Shaky” Dave Manion to join in on electric guitar for a few.
A seasoned entertainer, Stigers told stories in between songs and while he was tuning his guitar. About how he sang Nick Lowe’s hit “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” and it was on the soundtrack album for the hit movie “The Bodyguard.” It sold 17 million copies in the U.S. and was one of his first big breaks. He joked with the crowd, too, saying you could hear some of his hits while shopping at the grocery store or Target — and when some wiseacre in the audience piped up: “elevator?” Stigers shot back: “No elevators. I have a no elevator clause in my contract.”
But what I really want to talk about is how he honored his wife, Jodi Peterson-Stigers, who happens to be the executive director at Interfaith Sanctuary. The singer didn’t just mention her; he praised her for her dedication and devotion to the work she does. “She just wants to help people. That’s what she does,” he said. At the end of the set, Stigers announced that Monday was Jodi’s birthday. Then — he reminded us all that Monday was also the day Boise City Council was going to make a final decision on whether Interfaith was going to be able to move to State Street. The crowd took the weight of that in; some moaned in despair. Because we all imagined that it wouldn’t turn out right. And on top of it all, her birthday.
I was up on Twitter late Monday night tracking the city council votes and when it was all over —I couldn’t believe it. They did the right thing. Talk about restoring faith in humanity. Failures are a dime a dozen. We have to cheer, wildly, for the successes. Happy birthday, Jodi!
—Jeanne Huff, editor